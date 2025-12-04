Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Adam Vandervoort Sells 5,720 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Adam Vandervoort sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $42,842.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,682.68. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $626.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.66 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.Teladoc Health’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.1% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

