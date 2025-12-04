Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Edward Md Kaye Sells 1,066 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) Director Edward Md Kaye sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $31,745.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,727.50. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of STOK opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.14. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $38.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.73%.The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,351,000 after purchasing an additional 217,616 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,300,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after buying an additional 168,771 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 2,247,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 247,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 293,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 49.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 439,824 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

