Zacks Research Upgrades Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) to Hold

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CORZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum set a $27.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, October 31st. Compass Point started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Core Scientific Price Performance

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.34 and a beta of 6.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 226,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,770.50. This represents a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core Scientific by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,600,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,395 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the third quarter valued at $209,895,000. Situational Awareness LP grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 76.8% in the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 7,994,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 26.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Core Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,290,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,791,000 after buying an additional 128,284 shares during the period.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

