Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.90 and last traded at GBX 35. Approximately 191,421 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 111,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.70.

Mineral & Financial Investments Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a market cap of £14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a current ratio of 57.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Lesser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33, for a total value of £8,250. Insiders own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

