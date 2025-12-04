Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,016 and last traded at GBX 6,012, with a volume of 26222889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,994.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,600 to GBX 5,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,700 price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,400 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,109.17.

The company has a market cap of £40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,807.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,479.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26.

In other news, insider Patricia Verduin bought 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,867 per share, for a total transaction of £7,920.45. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world’s best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands.

Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years.

We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide.

At Reckitt, we’re all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

