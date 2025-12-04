Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Shares Down 27.1% – What’s Next?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 27.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138.20 and last traded at GBX 138.20. 19,054,660 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 428% from the average session volume of 3,605,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.70.

TRST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustpilot Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 340.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 221.10. The firm has a market cap of £558.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Trustpilot Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 16th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Adrian Blair acquired 74,300 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 201 per share, with a total value of £149,343. Also, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 27,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 215 per share, with a total value of £59,673.25. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 168,178 shares of company stock valued at $34,324,225. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

