Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) CAO Adam Sanders Sells 609 Shares of Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,653.89. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $268.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $269.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.74.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 150.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

