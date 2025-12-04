Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 156.95%. The company had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $150,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,188.48. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,207.26. This represents a 45.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 103,625 shares of company stock worth $7,446,727 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 153,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,041 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 120,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 102,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

