XTX Topco Ltd Takes $594,000 Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 862,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,251,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 419,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 217,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 8,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $750,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,866.40. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $34,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 75,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,569,161.98. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,579 shares of company stock worth $2,271,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 0.48. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.91%.The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ANIP. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

