WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

WT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

WisdomTree Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of WT opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.14.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $137,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 998,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,004.38. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Yates sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $75,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,607.76. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,320 shares of company stock worth $507,713. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WT. Quarry LP boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 1,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree by 105.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

