Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $850.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $798.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.95.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $723.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $644.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $800.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

