KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $14.66 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $741.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 5,296 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $71,231.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 131,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,126.95. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $147,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 416,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,742.05. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,329 shares of company stock valued at $432,485 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $81,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.