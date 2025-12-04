Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.0%

HMN stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.79%.The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.