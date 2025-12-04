Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.710-5.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Five Below also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 3.360-3.540 EPS.

Five Below Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $168.98.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Five Below from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIVE

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $1,424,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.