Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington Sells 2,500 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMZN stock opened at $232.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $292.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

