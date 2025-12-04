BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $312.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, November 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $283.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

SNOW opened at $265.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 1.09. Snowflake has a one year low of $120.10 and a one year high of $280.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total value of $103,687.87. Following the sale, the director owned 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,467.83. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total transaction of $2,495,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 512,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,871,648.50. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 221,305 shares of company stock worth $53,086,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Snowflake by 76.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

