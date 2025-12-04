John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.31%.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 4.6%

WLYB stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.