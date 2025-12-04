Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.430-1.51 EPS.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of HRL stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 514.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 214.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

