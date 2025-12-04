Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66, FiscalAI reports. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE GWRE opened at $215.81 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $165.08 and a 12 month high of $272.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $298,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,558 shares in the company, valued at $53,265,659.52. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $640,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 149,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,007,035.52. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,342 shares of company stock valued at $27,113,960. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,146,000 after acquiring an additional 202,064 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 34.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 982,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,894,000 after purchasing an additional 251,280 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 784,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,331,000 after buying an additional 48,956 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 750,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,435,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Guidewire Software by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 554,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,479,000 after buying an additional 134,879 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

