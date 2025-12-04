Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Up 45.5% – Here’s What Happened

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 268,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 104,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.