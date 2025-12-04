Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 243,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 668,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
