Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 6.9% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of V stock opened at $329.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

