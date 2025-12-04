Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Director Bruce Brook Sells 2,080 Shares of Stock

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Newmont by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

