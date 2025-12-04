Trek Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,033.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $976.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,111.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $907.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $806.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,163.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,082.77.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

