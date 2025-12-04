Apparel Stocks To Watch Now – December 3rd

American Eagle Outfitters, Macy’s, and NIKE are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling clothing and related accessories, including fashion brands, retail chains, and apparel manufacturers. Investors view these stocks as sensitive to consumer spending, fashion trends, seasonality, brand strength, pricing power and supply?chain risks, which can make their revenues and margins more volatile than broader consumer sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Macy’s (M)

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

