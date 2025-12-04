Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Issues Earnings Results

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 13.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 89.99%.
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock opened at GBX 655.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 659.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 608.72. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 455.46 and a 1-year high of GBX 680. The company has a market cap of £868.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.64.
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile
