Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Issues Earnings Results

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 13.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 89.99%.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock opened at GBX 655.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 659.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 608.72. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 455.46 and a 1-year high of GBX 680. The company has a market cap of £868.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund alerts:

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.