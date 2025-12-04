Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy (b)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Primoris Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Primoris Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Primoris Services to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.8%

Primoris Services Company Profile

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $125.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $146.16.

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.