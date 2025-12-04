Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy (b)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Primoris Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Primoris Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Primoris Services to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
