F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:FNB opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James L. Dutey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,428. This trade represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,990,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 77.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 660,387 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 36.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 175.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 740,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.