Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.800-10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.3 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 46.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 20,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.