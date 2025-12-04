Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Santander upgraded Schneider Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Schneider Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $53.69 on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

