Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Plans $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Prologis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 124.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Prologis has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,621 shares of company stock worth $198,655. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,050,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

