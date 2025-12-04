Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Plans $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
Prologis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 124.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.
Prologis Stock Performance
NYSE PLD opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Prologis has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,621 shares of company stock worth $198,655. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,050,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MongoDB Just Posted a Blowout Quarter—But Is It Too Hot to Touch?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.