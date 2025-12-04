BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) Director Steven Bangert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $114,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,724.24. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 30th, Steven Bangert sold 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $106,070.00.

On Thursday, October 30th, Steven Bangert sold 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $159,435.00.

BOKF stock opened at $116.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. BOK Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $120.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BOK Financial last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $298.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 92.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

