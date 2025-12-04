JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCS. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

CCS stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $980.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.10 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,592,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 26.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,341,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,569,000 after buying an additional 282,133 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 32.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,832,000 after buying an additional 254,186 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP increased its position in Century Communities by 280.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 285,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at $11,000,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

