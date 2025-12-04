Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

RY stock opened at $156.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.92. The stock has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 9.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 115,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,019,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

