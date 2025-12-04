Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 2,524 Shares of Stock

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,432.44. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 370,964 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,148.84. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 4,340 shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $162,185.80.

Sol-Gel Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.04). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLGL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $6.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

