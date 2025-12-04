Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $161.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.21.

NYSE TOL opened at $142.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $161.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,533,880.45. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

