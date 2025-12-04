Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Starbucks (SBUX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX):

12/1/2025 – Starbucks had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Starbucks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Starbucks had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/30/2025 – Starbucks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/30/2025 – Starbucks was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Starbucks was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Starbucks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Starbucks was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Starbucks was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Starbucks was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Starbucks was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $88.00 to $84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating.

10/8/2025 – Starbucks had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 151.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

