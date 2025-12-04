XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,197 Citi Trends, Inc. $CTRN

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 63.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 27.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTRN opened at $43.81 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $364.06 million, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $197.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.33 million.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $43.00 price objective on Citi Trends and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

