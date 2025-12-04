Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CORZ. Macquarie raised Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Core Scientific stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.34 and a beta of 6.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 5,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 226,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,770.50. This represents a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Core Scientific by 112.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Core Scientific by 68.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.