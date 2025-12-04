Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.75 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $120.81. The firm has a market cap of $496.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

