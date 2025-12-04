Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Posts Earnings Results

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 19.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 82.49%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Down 2.9%

LON LTI opened at GBX 6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 525.14. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 6.57 and a 12-month high of GBX 8.96.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 730 per share, for a total transaction of £58,400. Also, insider Sian Hansen bought 1,400 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 734 per share, with a total value of £10,276. Insiders have bought a total of 19,400 shares of company stock worth $13,987,600 in the last 90 days. 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.