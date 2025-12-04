JT Stratford LLC Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,988 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 229.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 215,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 331,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares during the period. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 89,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.5%

FCX opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Johnson Rice reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Clarkson Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

