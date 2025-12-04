Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Issue $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $22.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $481.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $403.01 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $467.28 and its 200-day moving average is $489.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

