Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $168.98.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.96 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Five Below by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Five Below by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

