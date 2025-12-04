XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $617,000 Investment in BlackRock $BLK

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in BlackRock by 151.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,784,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.6% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 42.3% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,302.59.

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,080.14 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company has a market cap of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,103.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,083.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.46 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.38, for a total transaction of $1,312,572.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,346.42. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

