XTX Topco Ltd Invests $604,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWST. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.87.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.85%.The business had revenue of $485.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.