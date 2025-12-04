Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Down 25.1% – Here’s What Happened

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 139.23 and last traded at GBX 142. Approximately 16,827,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 3,596,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustpilot Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 340.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 221.10. The firm has a market cap of £569.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Trustpilot Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 16th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 27,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 per share, for a total transaction of £59,673.25. Also, insider Adrian Blair acquired 74,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 per share, with a total value of £149,343. Insiders acquired 168,178 shares of company stock valued at $34,324,225 over the last 90 days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

