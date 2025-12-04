Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 5016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Worldline Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

