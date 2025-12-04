Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 621,570 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,570 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.57% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

PWP opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.83 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

PWP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

