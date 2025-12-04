Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT Stock Holdings Reduced by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 847,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,798 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $27,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 867.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 578,697 shares during the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter worth approximately $8,505,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,601,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,724,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ATAT shares. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 16.21%.The company had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Further Reading

